Bartley, Bryan Shane



Bryan Shane Bartley, age 61 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 31, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio. Bryan graduated from the West Carrollton High School Class of 1982. He was a self-employed Tree Trimmer & Certified Arborist for over 30 years. Bryan enjoyed all kinds of movies, hiking, traveling with family and he had a love for all animals. Preceded in death by his mother Elnora Mae (Spencer) Bartley. He is survived by his father Donald "Don" Bartley, his brother Greg Bartley, his lifelong companion of 34 years Janet Hutson, his dear friend DeWitt Elkin and wife Becca, as well as other family members and friends. At Bryan's request no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



