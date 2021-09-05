BARTLEY, Beverly Jo "Bev"



Beverly (Bev) Jo Bartley was called home on September 1, 2021, at the age of 70. She passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family. Her soul is now at rest and she has been reunited in Heaven with her beloved mother, Frances Bartley, her Aunt Irene May, her sister Carolyn Hunter, her nephew Jeffrey Bauer and her cat Daisy.



Born on April 7, 1951, Beverly is survived by her sisters; Nancy (Fiddler) Howard, Sharon (William) Bauer, Joyce (Dale) Eichelberger and her brother Michael (Karen) Bartley all of Springfield, too many nieces and nephews to mention and her dear friend Joni Franklin-Kettlehake who became like family to her.



Beverly was a kind soul with a childlike heart and a deep love for family and friends and cats. She also enjoyed good food and parades. A lifelong resident of Springfield, Ohio, she



resided at Villa Park Apartments prior to her passing. During her time there she made many friends who looked after her and became her surrogate family. To those friends, please know Bev was extremely grateful for your kindness and



companionship. Bev had a deep seeded faith in God and was a member of The First Assembly of God Church in Springfield. She retired from Wendy's Restaurant.



Beverly leaves behind a legacy of love in its purest sense. To those she loved who cared for her in her final days you were her guardian angels providing her with comfort, peace, safety and love during the final leg of her journey. She would want you to know how deeply she loved you.



A private funeral ceremony to celebrate Beverly's life will be presided over by her nephew William Bauer. Arrangements are being handled by Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. She will be laid to rest next to her mother at South Vienna Cemetery in South Vienna, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank.

