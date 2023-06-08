Bartlett, Brett



age 24, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023. Brett was best known for being very involved in the local Dayton poetry community. She loved her community and expressed her love through encouraging any and every artist she spoke to. Her passion and love will be dearly missed by her mother, Gay Lynn; father, Preston; brother, Ryan (Kathryn); sister, Evan (Alex); and many other friends and family. A visitation will be held at noon on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd, Beavercreek. A memorial service will follow at 1:00PM. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.

