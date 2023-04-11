Bartlett, Anita



Anita K. Bartlett, 71, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Mercy Hospital, Urbana, Ohio.



She was born May 29, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Edward and Betty (Cox) Barney. She graduated from Kettering Schools in 1969. Anita continued her education at Wright State University where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education. Anita used her degree throughout her life as an elementary art teacher, substitute teacher and home schooled her son; she was a lifelong educator. She also worked at the Urbana Daily Citizen. Anita enjoyed baking bread and gardening. She was known for her giant red Salvia grown from her own saved seed. Anita was a former member of the Oak Grove Mennonite Church and was an active member of the Grace Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for over 35 years.



Anita is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, James Bartlett; son, Daniel Bartlett; sisters, Patricia (Tony) Stiner, Linda (George) Schick as well as several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Bartlett and sister, Pamela Hammel.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday 13, 2023 in Grace Baptist Church, Urbana, Ohio.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, April 14, 2023 in the church with Pastor Aaron Samples officiating.



Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 960 Children's Home Road, Urbana, Ohio 43078.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

