BARTER, Susan Dianne



Susan Dianne Barter, 67, of Marietta, Georgia, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Wellstar Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain in Marietta, Georgia. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 9, 1955, the daughter of Lyman and W. Jean (Winkler) Brooks. She was a 1973 graduate of Hamilton Taft High School.



Susan married Dennis Barter on December 21, 1976, in Hamilton and they were married for 37 years.Susan served the Lord her entire life. She was a member and volunteer at GraceLife Church in Marietta. She enjoyed spending time with her family, helping the elderly, and taking care of dogs.



She is survived by her children, Christi Barter of Marietta, Georgia, and Ryan (Sara) Barter of Hamilton, OH; granddaughter, Elise Barter of Hamilton, OH; brothers, Roger (Donna) Brooks of Hamilton, OH, Ron (Mary) Brooks of Hamilton, OH, and Randy (Sheila) Brooks, of Marietta, Georgia; father-in-law, Herbert Barter, of Nebraska City, NE; and sister-in-law, Holly (Jim) Steffens, of Auburn, NE. She was also survived by nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her mother-in-law.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at GraceLife Church, 1083 Allgood Rd. NE, Marietta, GA 30062 with her brother, Rev. Randy Brooks officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to GraceLife Church's food pantry, Joseph's Storehouse.

