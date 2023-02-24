BARTELL, Jon

BARTELL, Jr., Jon Duane



Died peacefully at his home in Ashland, Oregon, of natural causes February 3rd 2023. Jon was born in Dallas, Texas, October 3rd, 1969. He and his family moved back to Springfield, Ohio, in 1974. He attended Happy Time pre-school before Northwestern elementary, middle and high school. Growing up with parents that both loved cooking, Jon was exposed to the culinary arts from a young age. He went on to graduate from the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont. Jon's palate allowed him to distinguish, identify, and improve upon recipes with both food and wine. This natural gift opened kitchen doors for Jon domestically and abroad. Jon was a chef for restaurants in Santa Fe, Boulder, Napa, San Francisco, and Milan, Italy. Locally, Jon was a pioneer in the food truck and Kombucha industries. He also prepared delicious meals on Jacksonville Road for his family and friends.



Jon's curiosity led him from San Francisco to the Napa Valley in 2001. He attended evening enology college while working for the Joseph Phelps and Terraces wineries. His dream of becoming a vintner came true when he released a Super Tuscan red wine that he made with his brother Lou.



Jon loved adventure and had many hobbies. Skate and snow boarding, wake surfing, DJing, fishing, bbq, and soccer. His favorite being racing and restoring vintage wood runabout and hydroplane race boats.



Jon's passion for the arts and humanities was apparent throughout his life. His strong knowledge and love of music, fashion, and style was ahead of his time, and he shared this love wherever he went. His generous spirit, witty humor, smile, and contagious laugh affected innumerable people.



Jon was preceded by his mother, Lorinda Beach Bartell. He is survived by his father, Jon Bartell; brother, Louis Bartell (Sandra); nephews, Louie and Ansel Bartell; aunt, Carol Bartell Sluhan; and cousins, Teddy Beach, Eliot and Adam Baggs.



Fly away Jr, Rest in freedom. We will all miss you.

