BARTEL, Karen C.



Longtime Waukesha, Wisconsin resident, and world traveler Karen Celeste (Emrick) Bartel, 61, found eternal peace April 5, 2021.



Karen was born Jan. 3, 1960, to Charles and Dorothy Emrick, of Middletown, Ohio. She graduated from Madison High School and soon began a lifetime of travel adventures by moving to Key West, Florida. Before she was done, Karen had visited four continents and 37 states.



She is survived by her mother, Dorothy, of Middletown; three sons, Joseph (Kelly), of Townsville, Australia, Justin (Amy), of Altamonte Springs, Florida, and Jordan, of Madison, Wisconsin; granddaughters, Lorelai and Morgan, of Townsville; sister, Kim (Doyle) Williams, of Pendleton, Indiana; sister-in-law,



Michelle, of Morehead, Kentucky; nephews and nieces, Devin and Drew Williams, Rachel Emrick, Christopher Bartel and Amy (Bartel) Pollatz; ex-husband, Roger, of Princeton, Wisconsin; cousins, other relatives and countless friends.



Karen was preceded in death by her father, Charles, and her brother, Kip.



Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 16, 2021, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha. A memorial service will begin following the visitation. Karen's sons ask that guests wear masks for the safety of others.

