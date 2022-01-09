Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

BARTALO, Adam

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BARTALO, Adam Thomas

Adam Thomas Bartalo, age 38, formerly of Centerville, passed away January 4, 2022, in Eaton, Ohio. Adam was born April 20, 1983, the son of Stephen and Susan (Kittinger) Bartalo.

Adam was preceded in death by his mother. He attended Springboro and Centerville Schools until graduation in 2004.

He is survived by his father, Stephen and step-mother Kathleen, a sister Lauren (Douglas) Robbins and two nephews, Clayton and William.

A Celebration of Adam's Life will take place on April 20, 2022, at The Anderson Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Dr., Franklin, Ohio ,from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Condolences may be made to the family at


www.anderson-fh.com


In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by check to Foundations, 7739 U.S. 40, New Paris, OH 45347.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
HIME, Glenda
2
SLOUFFMAN, Connie
3
CALLOWAY, CALHOUN
4
ALLEN, Angelica
5
CONNOLLY, Roger
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top