BARTALO, Adam Thomas



Adam Thomas Bartalo, age 38, formerly of Centerville, passed away January 4, 2022, in Eaton, Ohio. Adam was born April 20, 1983, the son of Stephen and Susan (Kittinger) Bartalo.



Adam was preceded in death by his mother. He attended Springboro and Centerville Schools until graduation in 2004.



He is survived by his father, Stephen and step-mother Kathleen, a sister Lauren (Douglas) Robbins and two nephews, Clayton and William.



A Celebration of Adam's Life will take place on April 20, 2022, at The Anderson Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Dr., Franklin, Ohio ,from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.



Condolences may be made to the family at



www.anderson-fh.com





In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by check to Foundations, 7739 U.S. 40, New Paris, OH 45347.



