BARTALO, Adam Thomas



Age 38, formerly of Centerville, passed away January 4, 2022, in Eaton, Ohio. Adam was born April 20, 1983, the son of



Stephen and Susan (Kittinger) Bartalo. A Celebration of



Adam's Life will take place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Anderson Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Drive, Franklin, Ohio, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com. In lieu of



flowers, donations can be made by check to Foundations, 7739 U.S. 40, New Paris, OH 45347.



