BARROW, Donovan

BARROW, Sr.,



Donovan D.



Went home to be with the Lord on 8.26.2021. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School class of 1983, and was an employee of Fed Ex. He was preceded in death by his father Samuel Lewis Barrow, Sr. and his mother Minnie Lee Barrow. He was a musical genius and served a number of national



recording artists and ministries. Services will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson Street, Dayton, OH, at 11 am on October 15th, Craig Showalter, officiant. The Barrow family will receive guests at 10:30 am. He is survived by Roma (Larry) Stephens; bothers Samuel Lewis Barrow, II and Stacy (Philomena) Worley all of Dayton; son, Donovan D. Barrow, Jr. "DJ" of West Chester, OH, and a host of other relatives and close friends.

