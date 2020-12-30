BARRETT, Theresa

BARRETT (nee Ramsey), Theresa



Theresa (nee Ramsey) Barrett, of Ross, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, at the age of 59. Theresa graduated Badin High School in 1979 & went to work in the Sporting Goods industry for more than 25 years. Theresa enjoyed traveling, camping, envisioning entrepreneurial business ventures and spending time with her beloved dog "Diamond". Theresa will be missed by Gary Barrett, her children: Lee (Hollie) and Jacob; grandchildren: Isla, Anna, & Killian; devoted parents: Robert &



Virginia Ramsey; siblings: Bo (Carrie) Ramsey, Sherry (Brian) Gibson, Kim (Tytus) Kalberer, Mickey (Jim Anglin) Ramsey, Rhonda Molina, Todd (Tami) Ramsey, & Brian (Melanie)



Ramsey. She was also survived by numerous aunts, uncles,



nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews & cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 2 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 10010 Carolina Trace Rd, Harrison, OH 45030. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions can be made to the March of Dimes through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com.

