BARRETT, Phyllis A.



Age 82 passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born January 11, 1941, in Hamilton to the late Sherman and Beulah (nee Luse) Gurr. She is survived by three children Suzanne (David) Harlow, Brian (Debra) Barrett, Kristy (Randall) McWhorter; five grandchildren Christopher (Samantha) Proctor, Kaitlyn (Kayla) Johnson, Kyla McWhorter, Anna Barrett, Rebecca Barrett; two great-grandchildren Cooper Proctor, Charles Proctor; sister Karen (John) Walton; and was also survived by many other family and friends. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and husband Harvey E. Barrett. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 11:00am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm with Pastor John H. Lewis officiating. Burial to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Pleasant Place, 210 Mount Pleasant Dr., Monroe, Ohio 45050. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

