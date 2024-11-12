Barrentine, Wanda



MIDDLETOWN, OH  Wanda E. Barrentine, age 92, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Born August 29, 1932, in Hinton, WV, she was the beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Grace (Williams) Cox. Wanda will be remembered for her love of Bingo, reading, and puzzles. She possessed a vibrant personality, known for her outspoken nature and ability to connect with anyone she met. Friends and family cherished her unique spirit, affectionately calling her Granny Grump, Wicked Wanda, and especially "Annie." In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by two sons, James H. Richmond Jr. and Gary D. Richmond; three brothers, Samuel Cox Jr., Wayne Cox, and Gary Cox, and three sisters, Lenora Lovelace, Freda Bennett, and Cora Jean Foster. She is survived by her loving children: four daughters, Deborah (Dusty) Birch, Pamela (Danny) Manley, Paula (Darrell) Williams, and Kimberly (Barry) Taylor; two sons, Marcus (Becky) Richmond and Phillip (Angie) Richmond; two brothers, David and Daryl Cox of Middletown, OH; four sisters, Anna Jewell, Virginia Mitzi Cox-Deaton, Rhonda Pinky Cox-Tincher, all of Middletown, OH, and Karen Lewis of Eaton, OH; 24 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other cherished family members and friends. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Arlington Point Nursing Home and Hospice of Southwestern Ohio for the compassionate care provided to Wanda and her family. Your kindness is deeply appreciated. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2024, at Quest Church, 6933 Hendrickson Rd, Middletown, OH 45044. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Ken Henderson officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, OH. Flowers may be delivered to the church Thursday between 9:00-11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Wanda's honor to Hospice of Southwestern Ohio. For additional information and to view Wanda's video tribute, please visit http://www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.





