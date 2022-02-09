BAROWSKY, Omer



Age 86, of Laura, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County. He was born September 26, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to his parents Kurt and Eliza Barowsky. He was preceded in death by his wife Eva (Baldwin) Barowsky; daughter-in-law Debbie Barowsky; siblings Forrest Spitler Jr.,



Dorothy Alexander, Donna Soward, and Elizabeth (Betty) McClure. He will be missed and remembered by his son Dan Barowsky of Deltona, Florida; daughter and son-in-law Tina and Butch Kiefer of Arcanum; grandchildren Deanna Barowsky, Darla Barowsky, Justin Kiefer; great-granddaughters Gracie and Adie Barowsky; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 15, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Old Ludlow



Cemetery, Laura. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Memories may be shared online at



