BARONE, Barbara L.



BARONE, Barbara Louise, 84 of Springfield passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Villa Springfield. She was born in Springfield on December 14, 1938 the daughter of L. Willard and Janet (Yeazell) Domigan. She was a 1956 graduate of Springfield High School and a 1960 graduate of Wittenberg University. She was an elementary school teacher for 31 years at Hayward and Northridge, before retiring in 2000. She was a member of First Christian Church, Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Neal Chapter of Eastern Star, Red Hat Society, Ohio Retired Teachers Association and Clark County Teachers Association. Survivors include her three children and spouses, Diana (Jon) Clunk, Rob (Rene) Barone and Krista (Jim) Smith; grandchildren, Billy and Nick Clunk, Dylan (Kelsey) Barone, Collin (Becca) Barone, Katie (Ryan) McCartney, Meagan (Dustin) Baird, Sarah (Clayton) Steele and Garet Cavins; eight great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Judy Domigan. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Robert "Bill" Barone and her brother, Richard Domigan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday in the funeral home with Dave Augustus officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Moorfield Township EMS.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com