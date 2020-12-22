BARONE, Anthony

BARONE, Jr., Anthony J.



77, of Clark County, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Tony was born February 20, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio, to Anthony J. and Lillian (Boltz) Barone, Sr. He



retired from Navistar after 35 year and loved working with tools and building things. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Vicki; five children,



Angie, Tracie (Jim), Toni (Scott), Jennifer (Dave) and Sherry (Harley); four step-children, Stacy, Tammi, Amy and Megan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five siblings, Pat, Mary, Connie, Gail and Cathy; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Gary. A private visitation will be held at the convenience of the



family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

