Barney, Deborah

Barney (Skiles), Deborah L. "Debbie"



Barney (Skiles), Deborah L. "Debbie", age 60, of Urbana, Ohio, gained her wings, peacefully surrounded by her family, whom she loved dearly, on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Debbie was born on January 19, 1963 in Springfield to Daniel H. and Jo Ann (May) Skiles. She worked as a Claims Specialist and Underwriter at Insurmark for 27 years where her dedication, caring nature and kind heart left an impact on everyone she encountered. Debbie was a beautiful soul who loved gardening and spending time with her precious grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Jerry Barney; three children, Jeff Bowshier, Amy Blair and Craig Boggs; step-daughter, Jess (Paul) Dolan; six grandchildren, Kenize, Aubrey, Aliza, Arlington, Emma and Caleb; two siblings, Doug (Kristin) Skiles and David Skiles and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Daniel P. Skiles. To honor Debbie's wishes, there will be no funeral service, however, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. A private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



