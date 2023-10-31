Barnett, James Roger



BARNETT, JAMES R.



Age 84, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away on October 28, 2023, at his residence. Visitation for James will be held on November 3, 2023, from 11-12 p.m. at Greenview Calvary Tabernacle located at 8010 N. Main St. Dayton, OH 45415 with the service to follow at 12 p.m. GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH 45309 is in charge of arrangements.



