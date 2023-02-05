BARNETT, Cassandra AMERSON

AMERSON BARNETT,



Cassandra Faye



Age 58, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Valley Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 W. Hillcrest Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Pastor Raleigh Thornton officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

