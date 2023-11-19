Barnes, Eddie

Barnes Jr., Eddie



Eddie Barnes, Jr., born March 2, 1941, sunset October 7, 2023. Eddie was born to and Lena and Eddie Barnes Sr. in Bessemer, Alabama. Eddie went to Tuskegee University and graduated as a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force. He served 12 years in the military and retired with the rank of Captain. He then moved to just outside of Cincinnati, OH. He worked in various positions, most notably as the Human Relations Director of the City of Hamilton, as well as a Fair Housing Officer before retiring to Atlanta to be closer to family. He was also a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Hamilton under the pastorate of Dr. Norman Townsel, Sr.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com