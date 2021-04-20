X

BARKER, Wayman

BARKER, Wayman F.

Age 91 of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life December 8, 2020. He was born September 14, 1929, to the late Walter Garfield and Maggie Mae

Barker. He was also preceded in death by: sisters, Doris

Barker and Lillian Jackson; brother, Walter C. Barker. He is survived by: (2) sons, Wayman F. Barker, Jr. and Anthony

Barker; (4) grandchildren,

Anthony K. Jr., Wayman F. III, Krystal and J. Michael Barker;

sister, Mildred Begley; former wife, Inez Barker; special niece, Terra (John) Richardson; (2) special friends, Judith L. Glanur and Gloria Grimes; a host of other family and friends.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., Zion Baptist Church, 1684 Earlham Dr., Dayton, Ohio, with Reverend Rockney Carter, Officiating.

