BARKER, Wanda Lou



Wanda Lou Barker of Harrison, Ohio, age 83, passed away December 15, 2022, at her home. Wanda was born in Irving, Kentucky, October 22, 1939, and the daughter of Elmer and Rosetta Marcum. Wanda loved spending time with her family and her many grandchildren. She was the beloved wife to the late Jack Barker for 32 years, 1966 – 1998. Wanda is survived by her six children, Pauline (Gary) Mullins, Shirley (Marcus) Moderbacher, Michele Holland, Tina Reed, Jack Barker Jr., and Rodney (Jody) Barker; 9 grandchildren, Eric (Carolyn), Taylor, Whitney, Sarah (Zach), Zack, Madison, Hannah, Cooper, Taytum, and Elizabeth; five great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Kingston, Adelyn, Emilia, and Grayson; step granddaughter; Holly West, and step great-grandson Jorden Bowlin; along with seven siblings. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her five brothers, one son, Michael Fowler, grandson, Blake Reed, and granddaughter, Layla Barker. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, Ohio, on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 12 noon until the time of the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, with burial to follow at Venice Cemetery.



www.charlesyoungfunrealhome.com