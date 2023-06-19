Barker, Charlotte



Charlotte Patricia Barker, age 82, of Groveport, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. Charlotte was born on May 17, 1941 to the parents of Margaret and Charles Wyatt in Jackson, Ohio. As a young girl, she always had a love for learning which continued throughout her entire life. She was most proud of her grandchildren, her children, and her 64 year marriage to the love of her life, Delmer. She was well known for her work ethic, her strength, her dedication to the community, and her love for family. She was proud to be a former member of the Groveport Madison School Board. She was dedicated to the community and the schools, and she was PROUD TO BE A CRUISER! Charlotte was also employed by Borden Food Company, Springfield City Schools and she was a council clerk for the City of Urbana, Ohio. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading a good mystery, and she was always up for a good debate. Charlotte was predeceased by her father, Charles, mother, Margaret, step-father, Edward Rasp, and her mother and father-in-law, Wanda and John D. Barker. She is survived by her husband, Delmer, children Gayle Fout, Chuck Barker (Teresa), Tricia Faulkner (Tom), and grandchildren Jeffrey Fout, Megan Fout, Claire Baskett (Cody), John Barker (Abby), Bailee Faulkner (fiancé Caleb Deaver), and Wes Faulkner. A funeral service will be held at Dwayne Spence Funeral Home in Canal Winchester, Ohio on Tuesday, June 20. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a service immediately following.



