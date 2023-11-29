Barhorst (Werling), Anna Marie



BARHORST, Anna Marie (Werling) age 93 formerly of Miami Twp. passed away Sunday November 26, 2023. Anna attended Julienne and graduated from St. Joe's Commercial. Anna was preceded in death by her husband Norbert J. Barhorst and her son Steven Barhorst. She is survived by her children; Lynne Barst, Joseph Barhorst, Mel & Mike Kerr, Betse & Doug O'Keefe, Ann Barhorst, Teri & Scott Inskeep, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be Thursday at 11 a.m. from St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. in the St. Henry Parish Activity Center. Interment will follow mass at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com