BARGER, Gary L.

GARY L. BARGER, age 84, of Springfield, passed away on December 1, 2023. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, from 5-7pm in the Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield. A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Wednesday at 1:00pm in the church, pastor Alan Cain officiating. Entombment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. To view Gary's complete obituary, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

