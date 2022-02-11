BARGER, Calbert



Calbert Barger, age 86, of Hamilton, departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Calbert was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 13, 1935, to Joe and Nora (Messer) Barger. He was united in marriage to Sally Pierson on July 10, 1959. Calbert graduated from Hamilton High School, Class of 1953. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. He was employed for over 40 years at Champion Paper. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and many other sports. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Sally; his children, Douglas (Debbie) Barger, Gena (Brad) Young, and Calbert C. Barger; his 7 grandchildren, Derek, Randall, Dylan, Christopher, John, Erica and Deana; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his three sisters, Helen Sword, Coralee Smith, and Josephine Long; and his great-grandson Matthew. Calbert loved God, his country, and his family. He will be deeply missed. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Walt Philpot officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio.



