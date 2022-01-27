Hamburger icon
BARBIAN, Carla

BARBIAN, Carla Dawn

Age 59, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Carla was born in Dayton on September 26, 1962, to the late Bob and Jane (Sammons) Ridenour. In addition to her

parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Cody Barbian and sister, Marla Greene. Carla is survived by her loving

husband of 40 years, Martin Barbian; son, Nick (Ashlie

Wagers) Barbian; grandchildren, Lillian, Chloe and Major Barbian; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 9-11am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. To send a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

