Barber, Lynn



Lynn McKee Barber, aged 81, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on March 5, 2024, due to complications related to Pulmonary Fibrosis. Raised in South Charleston, OH, he was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Gilbert Barber and Mary Frances Barber Phillips; and by his stepfather, Harlan A. Phillips.



Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Mary Kathryn "Kathy" Barber (nee Goertemiller), with whom he enjoyed 56 years of marriage. He is also survived by his daughters, Emily (Edwin III) Bowman, Elizabeth (Charles) Dugan, and Julia (Jon) Cabral; brother, Jon (Gloria) Barber, sister Ann Foster; and grandchildren Edwin IV, Justin, Sydney, Jack, Kate, Ben, Alex, and Sam.



Lynn's career spanned 43 years in higher education administration, 38 of those at the University of Cincinnati, where he retired as University Registrar in 2003. He went on to serve as Interim Registrar at Cincinnati State until 2008.



To honor Lynn's memory, visitation hours will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223 from 5 PM - 7 PM. A visitation and funeral service to be held Thursday, March 14, 2024 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3445 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220 beginning at 10:30 AM with service to follow at 11:30 AM. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery at 2:30 PM.



