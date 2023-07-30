Barber Jr., Hugh Philip



Hugh Philip Barber Jr., 87, of Springfield, passed away Friday, July 28th, 2023, at Forest Glen Health Campus. He was born July 18, 1936, in Charleston, West Virginia the son of Hugh Phillip and Goldie (Dieterle) Barber.



Hugh served our country in the United States Navy and graduated from The Ohio State University and Central Michigan University with a Master of Science in Engineering. He retired as an engineer from International Harvester in 1998 after 20 years of dedicated service.



He volunteered in the ER at Community Hospital, Community Mercy Hospice, Stars Tutoring and was selected the Outstanding Senior volunteer of 2002 in Clark County. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.



Hugh is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sally S. (Sherer) Barber; their children, Greg Barber, Suzanne (Patrick) Stone and Brian (Jeanne) Barber; grandchildren, Cody Stone, Katherina (Josh) Bidlack, Andrew (Sylvia) Barber, Katy (Connor) Gordon, Samantha Austin, Megan Moore, and Sarah Barber; multiple great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara (Ronald) Huffman and Betsy Gould; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held later in the Fall.



The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.





