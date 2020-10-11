BARBER, D'Aeryis L. Age 20, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor K L Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

