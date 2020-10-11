X

BARBER, D'Aeryis

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BARBER, D'Aeryis L. Age 20, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor K L Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.