BARBEE, Richard Keith

Age 67, was born September 18, 1954, and died April 13, 2022. Spending his life in Miamisburg, OH, Rick was precede in death by his parents William A., Sr. and Pauline (McIntosh) Barbee, sister Sharon K. Barbee and grandparents, aunts,

uncles and many friends. He is survived by his brother William A. Barbee, Jr. and Toby, uncle Wayne McIntosh, cousin Naomi Graham and Marty, aunt Sandra McIntosh, cousins Traci Priest and John Byrge, friends Carmon Newman and Wendy Napier and others. Graveside funeral services were held at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Arrangements were entrusted to Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

