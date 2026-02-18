Barbara Walder

WALDER (Bonner), Barbara



Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Friday, February 13, 2026. Born January 24, 1938, in Dayton, she graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1956, and retired from the Dayton VA Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, David Walder, Sr.; her parents; her son; son-in-law; and grandchildren. She leaves to cherish her memory many loving relatives and dear friends. Funeral Services 11 AM Friday, February 20, 2026, with visitation from 10 – 11:00 AM, at Germantown Pike Church of Christ, 4310 Germantown Pike. Interment will follow at West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. HHRoberts.com.



