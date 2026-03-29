Barbara Stephens

Stephens, Barbara Jean



Barbara Jean Stephens, age 78, of Dayton, OH departed this life Friday, March 20, 2026. Funeral Service 11 AM Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9am– 11am. Family will receive friends 10 am– 11am. Interment West Memory Gardens.



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