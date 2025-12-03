Barbara Hummel

HUMMEL, Barbara, age 91, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Services are entrusted to Routsong Funeral Home. Prayers will be held at Routsong Centerville (81 N. Main St.) Thursday, December 4th at 11:00am. Barbara requested no visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery, alongside her husband. For full remembrance, visit www.Routsong.com.

