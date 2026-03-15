Barbara Davis

Davis, Barbara L.



Barbara L Davis, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on March 7, 2026, at the age of 82 in Dayton, Ohio. Born on August 1, 1943, in Richlands Virginia, Barbara was a remarkable individual whose strength, character unwavering dedication to her family and community defined her life. Barbara's career reflected a commitment to nurturing and caring for others. She was very strong in her faith and a member of Temple Baptist Church for over 25 years. She worked at NCR for 4 years before starting a family with the love of her life, Ray. Afterwards, she embraced her true passion for working with children. For 26 years, she served as a Daycare Assistant at Step Ahead at St. James, where she creating a warm and supportive environment for the children in her care. Her kindness and affection extended beyond the classroom, as she also helped transport children from schools, guarding their safety and well-being. Those who knew Barbara would describe her as strong-willed, a trait that served her well in both her personal and professional life. She had a fervent love for baseball, particularly The Cincinnati Reds, and she watched their games with great enthusiasm. Alongside passion for baseball, Barbara relished camping adventures and spending time in nature, often visiting cherished destinations such as Caesar's Creek, Saulte St Marie in Michigan, and Mackinac Island, Michigan. The beautiful memories she created at these destinations were woven into the fabric of her life. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Ray E. Davis; her sons, Paul Ryan Davis and Todd Christopher Davis (Jill Heffner), who shared her joys and challenges with her throughout her life. She is also survived by her brother, Denver Smith (Debbie); and her sisters, Diane Hitchler (Gaylon), and Elizabeth Waldon (Ralph). Her family's legacy continues with her niece, Casey Smith; her nephews, Derek Hitchler, Kent Hitchler, Bobby Proffit and Carey Proffit; as well as her great-nephew and great-niece, Hunter and Hanna; and many family and friends will carry on her spirit. Preceding her in death are parents, Garnie and Frances Smith; her sister, Dorothy Proffit; and her nephew, Marty Proffit; and her niece, Missy Jorgenson, who all welcomed her into eternal rest. Barbara L. Davis leaves behind a rich legacy of love, service, and a strong sense of community that will forever be cherished by her family and those fortunate enough know her. Her memory live in the hearts of her loved ones in the countless lives she touched throughout her life. Family will receive visitors from 10:00am to 12:00pm, with a Memorial Service starting at 12:00pm on Monday, March 23, 2026 at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., in Kettering. Following the service, Barbara will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg. To share a memory of Barbara or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



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