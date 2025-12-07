Barbara Corcoran

Corcoran, Barbara Sue



Born July 4, 1948 in Dayton Ohio, devoted mother, proud grandmother, and dedicated ER nurse for more than 50 years, passed away on November 29, 2025 surrounded by the love of her family. Her life was defined by her compassion, service, and an unwavering commitment to caring for others. Born to the late Carl and Joann (Sierer)Sanders, she was also preceded in death by her brother, John Sanders and is survived by his wife Kathy Sanders. She leaves behind her loving children, her three cherished blessings: Bryan (Aubrey), Kevin (Jennifer), and Meghan (Carla). She took immense pride in her growing family, which includes 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren - each one a source of joy and stories she shared often. She is also survived by her siblings Cathy Lewis, Jerry (Deb) Sanders, and Cindy (Tom) Traynor; her beloved SO Don King who became the greatest gift in her life these past five years; and her faithful dog Holly, her constant companion. A lifelong caregiver, she spent the majority of her career in the emergency departments of St. Elizabeth Hospital and Greene Memorial Hospital where she touched countless lives with skill, calm, and kindness. She was particularly proud of being an ER nurse and never hesitated to put others first-both at work and in her personal life. Family often joked that she brought her "own nursing staff" with her to the hospital, a testament to the closeness and dedication she instilled in her children. She was a charter member of the Moose and a devoted Catholic whose faith guided her through life's joys and challenges. Her legacy of generosity, strength, and service lives on in the many people she helped, the colleagues she inspired, and the family she loved so deeply. Her memory will be carried forward with gratitude and love by all who were blessed to have known her. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home on Thursday, December 11, 2025 from 5 pm - 8 pm. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Mary Help of Christians Church on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 10 am. Fr. Ambrose Dobrozsie celebrant. Interment will follow at Byron Cemetery.



