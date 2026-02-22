Barbara Brogan

BROGAN, Barbara Mary



BARBARA MARY BROGAN, age 86, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 13, 2026, at St. Leonard Senior Living Community. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 23, 1939, the daughter of Dr. Austin and Mary (Edmiston) Brogan. Barbara was a proud graduate of Julienne High School and received both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Xavier University in Cincinnati. She was a member of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur for many years, teaching in Catholic elementary and middle schools in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas. She became the director of Montessori Early Childhood Education at the Lexington School and spent twenty years teaching in Lexington, Kentucky. In addition to her dedication to teaching and her passion for Montessori Education, Barbara loved traveling the United States and around the world with old and new friends alike. She cherished her home, garden, and dear friends, especially those she made in Lexington. Barbara, nicknamed "Pris" by her father, is survived by her twin brother, Retired Judge James (Sheila) Brogan; brothers, William (Cicily) and Robert; sister, Patricia (Paul), along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister Jane Brogan-Timperman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Barbara's honor at St. Leonard's Chapel at a date to be announced in the near future. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING, is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



