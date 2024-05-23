BANNICK, Michael E. "Mike"



MICHAEL E. "MIKE" BANNICK, age 66, of Enon, passed away on May 18, 2024. He was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on July 23, 1957, the son of Larry and Patsy (Rowe) Bannick. Mike worked as a plumber, most recently being self-employed. In his free time, Mike enjoyed playing cornhole and darts. Most of all, Mike treasured the time he spent with friends and family. He was a devoted grandpa and loved spoiling his grandkids every chance he could! Mike leaves behind his wife of 11 years, Tonya Miller; children, Michael Austin Saldana, Ruthann (Robert) Hill and Josh (Michaila) Bannick; step-daughter, Jade Smith; grandchildren, Cierra, Nevaeh, Lorenzo, Austyn and Charlotte, along with his father, Larry Bannick. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Bannick. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mike's life during a gathering on Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 1-4pm in THE LANDING AT LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.





