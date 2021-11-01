journal-news logo
X

Banks, Reed Banks Reed

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago



In Remembrance of

Reed Banks on his

100th Birthday

11/1/1921 - 7/7/2015


You led such an amazing life! A true family man, you were beloved husband to Marilyn, father to Carol (Tom),

Larry (Lynda), and Janna, grandfather and great-grandfather. You were an American patriot, WW2 veteran, Armco retiree, founder and owner of Reed's Center for 14 years, Santa's representative at Towne Mall for more than 25 years, bluegrass festival vendor and B.B. King fan. We honor your memory as we continue to be inspired every day by your focus on family, your courage and your philosophy that all of us can choose to be happy every day. From your family, friends all over the USA and all the children who loved you, "the Real Santa."

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NAGY, Dorothy
2
WILCHER, Judith
3
ADAMS, Matilda
4
KINCAID, Arthur
5
ANDERSON, Ronald
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top