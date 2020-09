BANKS, Greta V. Age 65, on August 25, 2020, she transitioned from this Earth into her heavenly body. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes. Walk through visitation 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Services. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com