BANKS, Ernest

Age 77, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by those who loved him on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born February 15, 1944, to Cecil and Sallie (Crowe) Banks in Winchester, Kentucky. He was a UPS truck driver for 31 years, retiring in 2000. He then started working for Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home as an Ambassador for 13 years. He was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God. He was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He was devoted to his family and church. He loved to travel and attend his grandchildren's events. Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years; Mary Jane (White) Banks, children; Rhonda (Mark) Goodpaster of Carlisle, Ohio, Cindy (Josh) Adkins of Lebanon, Ohio, Tammy (Randall) Calvert of Carlisle, Ohio, grandchildren; Andrew (Macie), Adam, and Abby Goodpaster, Tyler (Ariel) and Isaac Adkins, Brooke, Austin (Cammy), and Faith Lewis, Randall Jr., Erica, and Kara Calvert, great-grandson; Cole Goodpaster. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Phillip, Edward, Johnny Banks, sisters; Alliene Keller and Shirley Proffit. Visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown 45005 on Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



