BANKS, David

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

Age 43, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born March 9, 1978, in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. Preceding him in death were his

father, Earl Thomas Banks;

paternal grandparents, Earl Banks and Pauline Sizemore; maternal grandparents, Fred and Helen Keith; maternal

uncle, David Keith; and

paternal aunt, Rose Fawns. He is survived by one son, Dylan Banks; one daughter, Alexis Banks; one granddaughter, Lakelynn Banks; his mother, Joyce Banks; one sister, Barbara (Matt) Glenn; niece, Mattalyn; nephew, Payton Paul Glenn; the mother of Dylan and Alexis, Jessica Gillespie; and many

extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 Phone: 513-422-4545. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

