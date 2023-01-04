BANKS, Bill



Bill Banks, age 49, of Horn Lake, Mississippi, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Bill was born in Middletown, Ohio, to Bill (deceased) and Jeanne Banks. He graduated from Middletown High School, class of 1991, and Anderson University, class of 1995, with a B.A. in mass communications and a minor in public relations and broadcasting. He was a beloved employee who made an impression and life-long friends everywhere he worked. However, it was Whitmor in Southaven, Mississippi, where Bill found his true calling and happiness as the data and telemarking accounts manager. He loved his co-workers and felt so lucky to be part of that company. He worked there for over ten years, including up until his death.



Bill was a loving husband, a proud father, and a devoted family man. The loves of his life were his wife, Robyn, and also his six-year-old daughter, Emma. He could always be found with his phone in his hand, usually reading voraciously, listening to podcasts at 2x speed for efficiency, connecting with online friends who shared his common interests, or reading up on the latest gadgets. Bill loved running, watching shows with Robyn, playing Playstation with Emma, and spoiling his many pets over the years. Bill was brilliant, funny, kind, loving, generous, and the epitome of selflessness when someone was in need.



Bill is survived by his loving wife of 8 years, Robyn (Mauldin) Banks; daughter, Emma Banks; mother, Jeanne Banks; sister, Noelle Banks; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, December 30, at 10:30 a.m., with a reception to follow. Burial and a graveside service will take place on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio, at 10:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, or memorials, an account has been set up to help Robyn and Emma as they learn to navigate a world without Bill. You can contribute at



www.gofundme.com/f/the-banks-family-fund.





Condolences may be left for the family at