In loving memory of Rick Banker



Richard F. Banker (Rick) born 6.16.1949 in Hamilton, Ohio son of Richard B Banker and Eva Hutzelman Banker, sister Patricia PEART born 1.23.1948. He graduated Taft high school in 1967. Rick leaves several nephews, many cousins, his wife Connie. He leaves a son, Richard Jake Banker. Rick was a successful builder, developer and businessman in the Fairfield Butler county area before moving to the Villages in Florida. He believed in Jesus as a catholic and passed away after a lengthy illness on 7.24.2024 one year ago this week. He will be missed. And remembered. By his friends and family.



