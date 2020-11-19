BALLMANN, David Linn "Rick"



David Linn Ballmann, aka Rick, age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, of ironically, everything but COVID-19.



Born January 5, 1942, in Dayton, OH, to George Albert and Mary Louise Ballmann. He is survived by his three daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Makkas, Dominique & Martika; his grandchildren, Corrie (Owen) Connelly, Ryan & Kate Makkas; his four-pawed grandchildren, James, Sirius, Voltaire, Seraphine, Bert & Paisley; his siblings, Jeffrey (Julie) Ballmann, Nancy (Kim) Greene, & Linda (Doug) Hitchcock; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Predeceased by his son, Gregory Alan Ballmann; sister, Jeanne Ballmann Magnum; and his parents. His is also survived by his very special friend, Judy, his high school sweetheart who he recently rekindled a relationship with and was able to spend the last 10 months reminiscing on old times and making new special memories together.



Due to COVID-19, services will be private. A webcast link is available on www.SchlientzAndMoore.com to view the Virtual Visitation & Service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's honor to Hospice of Dayton.



A Celebration of Life party will be held at a later date to honor his memory, should we make it through 2020!

