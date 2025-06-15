Ballman, Matthew Richard



Matt Ballman, a kind and loving soul, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on January 12, 2025. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 4, 1957, and moved to Houston, Texas in 1981. Matt was preceded in death by his beloved partner of over 40 years, Cosme Arredondo, as well as his parents, Richard and Rosella Ballman. He is survived by numerous family and friends including his siblings Anita Flohre (Tom), Karen Flohre (Steve), Paul Ballman (Lisa), and Fr. Luke Ballman, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and his beloved dogs Boomer and Macks.



Matt dedicated his professional life to banking, building a distinguished career with Amegy Bank since 1998. As a hard-working and loyal employee, he focused much of his career on bank card and treasury management, forging strong relationships with clients, bank partners, and teams. Matt approached his work with integrity and enthusiasm, taking immense pride in delivering exceptional service and contributing to the success of those around him. His dedication and professionalism left a lasting impact on his colleagues and the countless lives he touched throughout his career.



Matt lived a vibrant and fulfilling life filled with passions that brought him joy. He was an avid stamp collector and loyal fan of Houston's professional sports teams and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He also enjoyed the mental challenge of Sudoku puzzles and the classic elegance of films on Turner Classic Movies.



Matt's warmth, humor, and generosity touched the lives of everyone who knew him. His memory will be cherished by countless friends, colleagues and family who will continue to celebrate the unique light he brought into the world.



A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Old North Dayton at 11:00 am, with a reception to follow in the parish hall.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com