BALLARD, George

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BALLARD,

George McKinley

Age 90, of Dayton, passed away January 25, 2022. He was born January 7, 1932, in LaFollette, TN, to the late McKinley William and Rachel (Capp) Ballard. George was an Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was

retired from the City of Dayton after 30 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers JC, Arthur, and Eugene, and his sister Helen. George is survived by his wife of 69 years

Alberta; his brother Jack and his beloved wife Dorothy; his daughter Trudy Gail and Victor; his granddaughters Rachel Zidaroff and Jasmine Amber; his great-grandchildren James Branham, Mackenzie Stager, and Nicholas Stager; and his great-great-granddaughter Ava, and many other friends and relatives. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am at

Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens. Please visit

www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

