BALLARD,



George McKinley



Age 90, of Dayton, passed away January 25, 2022. He was born January 7, 1932, in LaFollette, TN, to the late McKinley William and Rachel (Capp) Ballard. George was an Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was



retired from the City of Dayton after 30 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers JC, Arthur, and Eugene, and his sister Helen. George is survived by his wife of 69 years



Alberta; his brother Jack and his beloved wife Dorothy; his daughter Trudy Gail and Victor; his granddaughters Rachel Zidaroff and Jasmine Amber; his great-grandchildren James Branham, Mackenzie Stager, and Nicholas Stager; and his great-great-granddaughter Ava, and many other friends and relatives. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am at



Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens. Please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.


