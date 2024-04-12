Ballard, Carole



Carole Ballard, 78, of Trenton, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky on April 13, 1945, one of the four children of Elmer and Beulah (Ware) Ballard. Carole enjoyed listening to country music. Carole is survived by her sister, Mary (Larry) Herron; brother, Marcus (Gerri) Ballard; and many other loving nieces, nephews & family, as well as caregivers & friends at Arlington Pointe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Wilkerson. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Reverend Dr. Roger Green officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Interment will be at Grace Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



