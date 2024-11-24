Ball, Steven E.



age 65, of Dayton, joined his son Eric at their favorite fishing hole on November 20, 2024. Family will greet friends Monday, November 25 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30am Tuesday, November 26 at the funeral home. Steven will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery.



