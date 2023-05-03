BreakingNews
Ball, David Michael

David (Dave) Ball passed away at age 60 on April 28, 2023. He is survived by his Wife, Michelle, Brothers: Troy Ball (Camilla) Roy Ball (Cindy), Wymer Ball. Sister: Patricia Grefer, (Tim Grefer), Brother -in-law Bud Clark.

Numerous Nieces and Nephews who thought Uncle Dave was the GREATEST!

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Beacher Ball and his beloved Sister: Barbara Clark (Bobbie). Dave never knew a stranger and had many friends. He will be missed.

CELEBRATION OF DAVID'S LIFE WILL BE HELD AT THE AMERICAN LEGION POST#746 ON N DIXIE DR. STARTING AT 3PM ON SATURDAY MAY 6th. PLEASE COME JOIN US IN HONOURING HIS LIFE.

